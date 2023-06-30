On Friday, Andrew Vaughn (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a triple and an RBI against the Angels.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .247 with 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Vaughn enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .316.

Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (15.0%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.0% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .259 AVG .236 .350 OBP .307 .510 SLG .395 18 XBH 17 9 HR 3 23 RBI 27 24/14 K/BB 39/14 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings