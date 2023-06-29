The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .235 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

In 43.6% of his 39 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Short has an RBI in 10 of 39 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 15 .254 AVG .200 .304 OBP .300 .413 SLG .343 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 14/5 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings