Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Angels.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 11 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .263.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 35 of 65 games this season (53.8%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (23.1%).
- In 9.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has driven in a run in 14 games this season (21.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.7%).
- He has scored in 13 games this season (20.0%), including three multi-run games (4.6%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.260
|AVG
|.265
|.308
|OBP
|.328
|.400
|SLG
|.398
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|12
|19/6
|K/BB
|27/10
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.16 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
