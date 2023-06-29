White Sox vs. Angels: Odds, spread, over/under - June 29
The Los Angeles Angels (44-38) and the Chicago White Sox (35-47) will go head to head on Thursday, June 29 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with Patrick Sandoval getting the ball for the Angels and Lance Lynn taking the hill for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET.
The favored Angels have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +110. A 9-run over/under has been set in this contest.
White Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Probable Pitchers: Sandoval - LAA (4-6, 4.16 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-8, 6.40 ERA)
White Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total
Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Angels Moneyline
|White Sox Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total
|DraftKings
|-125
|+105
|-
|9.5
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|-
|9
|PointsBet
|-130
|+110
|-
|9.5
|Tipico
|-155
|+135
|Angels (-1.5)
|-
Have the urge to put money on the White Sox's matchup versus the Angels but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the White Sox (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to defeat the Angels with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.
There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.
White Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights
- The Angels have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 26 (54.2%) of those contests.
- The Angels have gone 19-15 (winning 55.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 56.5% chance to win.
- The Angels went 4-5 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.
- Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.
- The White Sox have won in 17, or 34%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, the White Sox have won 10 of 31 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-5.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.
White Sox vs. Angels Player Props
|Hits O/U
|Total Bases O/U
|HR O/U
|RBI O/U
|Eloy Jiménez
|0.5 (-278)
|1.5 (+115)
|0.5 (+400)
|0.5 (+140)
|Luis Robert
|0.5 (-250)
|1.5 (+105)
|0.5 (+340)
|0.5 (+135)
|Andrew Vaughn
|0.5 (-278)
|1.5 (+120)
|0.5 (+500)
|0.5 (+155)
|Andrew Benintendi
|0.5 (-278)
|1.5 (+135)
|0.5 (+900)
|0.5 (+250)
|Tim Anderson
|1.5 (+165)
|1.5 (+115)
|0.5 (+775)
|0.5 (+225)
White Sox Futures Odds
|Odds
|MLB Rank
|AL Central Rank
|Win World Series
|+25000
|24th
|3rd
