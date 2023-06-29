Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels square off against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 4:07 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.

Chicago is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 335 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The White Sox rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.351 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Lance Lynn (4-8) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Home Tanner Banks Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Dylan Cease Reid Detmers 6/27/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Michael Kopech - 6/28/2023 Angels W 11-5 Away Lucas Giolito Jaime Barria 6/29/2023 Angels - Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics - Away - Hogan Harris 7/1/2023 Athletics - Away Dylan Cease Luis Medina 7/2/2023 Athletics - Away Michael Kopech Paul Blackburn 7/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 7/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lance Lynn Chris Bassitt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.