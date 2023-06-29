How to Watch the White Sox vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels square off against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 4:07 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series.
White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.
- Chicago is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 335 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.
- The White Sox rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.351 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Lance Lynn (4-8) will make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Lynn has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|James Paxton
|6/25/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tanner Banks
|Kutter Crawford
|6/26/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Reid Detmers
|6/27/2023
|Angels
|L 4-2
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|-
|6/28/2023
|Angels
|W 11-5
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jaime Barria
|6/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Hogan Harris
|7/1/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Luis Medina
|7/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Paul Blackburn
|7/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Chris Bassitt
|7/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Chris Bassitt
