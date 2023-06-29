The Texas Rangers (49-31) are looking for another strong showing from a hitter on a hot streak versus the Detroit Tigers (34-45) on Thursday at 2:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field. Adolis Garcia is on a three-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (6-3) for the Rangers and Reese Olson (1-2) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-3, 2.89 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-2, 4.74 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 23-year-old has a 4.74 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings over five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to his opponents.

Olson has recorded one quality start this year.

Olson is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 innings per start.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (6-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 2.89, a 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.037.

He has seven quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Gray has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 12th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fifth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

