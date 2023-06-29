On Thursday, June 29 at 2:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (49-31) host the Detroit Tigers (34-45) at Globe Life Field. Jon Gray will get the ball for the Rangers, while Reese Olson will take the mound for the Tigers.

The favored Rangers have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +200. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Tigers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-3, 2.89 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-2, 4.74 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 31 out of the 48 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (38.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

