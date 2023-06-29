The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Thursday at Globe Life Field.

Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 71 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .360 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 296 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.268 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Reese Olson (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Olson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Twins W 3-2 Home Reese Olson Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins L 6-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Away Matthew Boyd Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Rangers L 8-3 Away Matt Manning Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers L 10-2 Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers - Away Reese Olson Jon Gray 6/30/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies - Away Matthew Boyd - 7/2/2023 Rockies - Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics - Home Joey Wentz JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics - Home Reese Olson James Kaprielian

