Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nico Hoerner (.523 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.397) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .273 with one homer.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 77.1% of his 70 games this year, with at least two hits in 32.9% of them.
- In five games this year, he has homered (7.1%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 23 games this year (32.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.3% of his games this season (31 of 70), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.293
|AVG
|.268
|.339
|OBP
|.318
|.414
|SLG
|.377
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|17
|14/10
|K/BB
|20/10
|10
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 84 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.10), 44th in WHIP (1.236), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
