The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 25 of 45 games this year (55.6%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (15.6%).

He has hit a home run in one of 45 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (20.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .250 AVG .222 .337 OBP .305 .361 SLG .278 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 4 20/10 K/BB 12/9 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings