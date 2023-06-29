Jonathan Schoop -- batting .240 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Read More About This Game

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop has six doubles and 12 walks while batting .200.

In 22 of 50 games this year (44.0%), Schoop has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 50 games this year.

In three games this year, Schoop has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 12 of 50 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .222 AVG .182 .323 OBP .225 .296 SLG .212 4 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 4 11/8 K/BB 24/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings