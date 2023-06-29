Jared Young Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jared Young (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Phillies.
Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jared Young? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jared Young At The Plate (2022)
- Young hit .263 with two doubles and three walks.
- Young got a hit in five of six games last year, but had no multi-hit games.
- He did not hit a long ball last year in the six games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Young didn't have an RBI in six games played last year.
- In one of his six games last year, he scored a run, with multiple runs on that occasion.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.222
|AVG
|.300
|.300
|OBP
|.417
|.444
|SLG
|.300
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker (8-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the New York Mets, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.10), 44th in WHIP (1.236), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.