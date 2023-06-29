Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 11 walks.
- Burger has recorded a hit in 32 of 63 games this year (50.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (19.0%).
- He has homered in 25.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.7% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 63 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.268
|AVG
|.165
|.314
|OBP
|.219
|.661
|SLG
|.371
|19
|XBH
|10
|12
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|9
|34/7
|K/BB
|41/4
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.16, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.