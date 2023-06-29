How to Watch the Fever vs. Mercury Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (2-11) play the Indiana Fever (5-9) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup will start at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK.
Fever vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Footprint Center
Key Stats for Fever vs. Mercury
- Indiana puts up just 4.7 fewer points per game (82.8) than Phoenix gives up (87.5).
- Indiana makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (44.7%).
- The Fever have a 3-4 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- Indiana shoots 32.2% from three-point range, 1.7% lower than the 33.9% Phoenix allows to opponents.
- The Fever have a 3-3 record when the team hits more than 33.9% of their three-point shots.
- Indiana averages 36.6 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 7.7 boards per contest.
