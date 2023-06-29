The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (hitting .233 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple and five RBI), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .221 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has picked up a hit in 30 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a home run in 5.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (20.0%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 15 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .269 AVG .176 .310 OBP .236 .409 SLG .225 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 16 RBI 5 26/6 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings