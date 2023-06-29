Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on June 29 at 8:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Phillies.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .268 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 89th in slugging.

Swanson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with two homers in his last games.

In 63.2% of his 76 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has an RBI in 25 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (28 of 76), with two or more runs eight times (10.5%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .300 AVG .234 .367 OBP .347 .460 SLG .372 13 XBH 11 5 HR 4 22 RBI 13 35/16 K/BB 40/23 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings