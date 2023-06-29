Player prop bet options for Nicholas Castellanos, Nico Hoerner and others are listed when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 40 RBI (83 total hits). He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.329/.397 so far this year.

Hoerner has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .273 with four doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and 11 RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Cardinals Jun. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 7 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 39 walks and 35 RBI (79 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .268/.357/.417 on the year.

Swanson has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 24 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Walker Stats

The Phillies' Taijuan Walker (8-3) will make his 17th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Walker has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.236 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 23 6.0 3 1 1 5 1 at Athletics Jun. 16 8.0 7 1 1 8 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 11 5.0 2 0 0 5 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 6 7.0 2 0 0 8 3 at Mets Jun. 1 4.0 2 3 3 2 3

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 24 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 23 walks and 49 RBI (95 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .314/.359/.498 so far this season.

Castellanos hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 1 4 6 0 at Cubs Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 24 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 1 vs. Mets Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 56 walks and 42 RBI (53 total hits).

He has a .185/.327/.434 slash line on the season.

Schwarber brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Cubs Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Mets Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

