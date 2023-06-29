Taijuan Walker takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at Wrigley Field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 87 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 215 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 17th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 358 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.

The Cubs rank 21st in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.266 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (3-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, June 21, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals W 9-1 Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals L 7-5 Away Marcus Stroman Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies L 5-1 Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians - Home Justin Steele Cal Quantrill 7/1/2023 Guardians - Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians - Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley

