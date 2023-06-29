How to Watch the Cubs vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Taijuan Walker takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at Wrigley Field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 87 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Fueled by 215 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 17th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 358 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.
- The Cubs rank 21st in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Chicago has pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.266 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Hendricks (3-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, June 21, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/21/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Rich Hill
|6/24/2023
|Cardinals
|W 9-1
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adam Wainwright
|6/25/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-5
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-1
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Ranger Suárez
|6/28/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Aaron Nola
|6/29/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Taijuan Walker
|6/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Cal Quantrill
|7/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Tanner Bibee
|7/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Civale
|7/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Teheran
|7/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Wade Miley
