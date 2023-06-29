Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Thursday, Christopher Morel (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 12 walks while batting .261.
- In 60.5% of his 38 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 34.2% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his plate appearances.
- Morel has had an RBI in 17 games this season (44.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (23.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (60.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.258
|AVG
|.263
|.288
|OBP
|.341
|.565
|SLG
|.605
|8
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|15
|22/3
|K/BB
|24/9
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 84 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Walker (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the New York Mets, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.236 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
