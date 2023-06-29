On Thursday, Christopher Morel (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 12 walks while batting .261.

In 60.5% of his 38 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 34.2% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his plate appearances.

Morel has had an RBI in 17 games this season (44.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (23.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (60.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .258 AVG .263 .288 OBP .341 .565 SLG .605 8 XBH 10 5 HR 8 15 RBI 15 22/3 K/BB 24/9 1 SB 0

