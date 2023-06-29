The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 4:07 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .721, fueled by an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .372. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 58 of 74 games this year (78.4%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (27.0%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In 21.6% of his games this year, Benintendi has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 41.9% of his games this year (31 of 74), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .323 AVG .250 .389 OBP .313 .414 SLG .336 12 XBH 10 0 HR 1 9 RBI 10 23/14 K/BB 23/12 5 SB 3

