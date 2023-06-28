Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Zack Short (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Rangers
|Tigers vs Rangers Odds
|Tigers vs Rangers Prediction
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .242 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Short has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (10.5%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Short has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (26.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (15.8%).
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (18.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|14
|.254
|AVG
|.219
|.304
|OBP
|.324
|.413
|SLG
|.375
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|14/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 80 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Dunning (6-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.89 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty went seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.89, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.