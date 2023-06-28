On Wednesday, Zack Short (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .242 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Short has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

Looking at the 38 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (10.5%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Short has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (26.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (15.8%).

He has scored at least once seven times this season (18.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 14 .254 AVG .219 .304 OBP .324 .413 SLG .375 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 14/5 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings