Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .276 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 51 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .329.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in 42 of 71 games this season (59.2%), including eight multi-hit games (11.3%).

He has homered in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has had an RBI in 14 games this year (19.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%).

He has scored in 28 of 71 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .262 AVG .219 .360 OBP .297 .411 SLG .314 10 XBH 5 3 HR 2 12 RBI 6 23/16 K/BB 27/11 6 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings