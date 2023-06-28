The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Angels.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Grandal is batting .263 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 65 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.

He has homered in six games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 21.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games.

He has scored in 13 of 65 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Home Away 31 GP 33 .260 AVG .265 .308 OBP .328 .400 SLG .398 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 12 19/6 K/BB 27/10 0 SB 0

