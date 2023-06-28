The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .266 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 47 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.1% of those games.

In 12.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 40.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season (38.3%), including four multi-run games (8.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 26 .296 AVG .241 .329 OBP .293 .493 SLG .361 6 XBH 4 4 HR 3 13 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings