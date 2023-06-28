Shohei Ohtani carries a two-game homer streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (44-37) game against the Chicago White Sox (34-47) at 9:38 PM ET on Wednesday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The probable starters are Jaime Barria (2-2) for the Angels and Lucas Giolito (5-5) for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Barria - LAA (2-2, 2.33 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (5-5, 3.41 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (5-5) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.

Giolito is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the season.

Giolito will try to continue a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

In two of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Lucas Giolito vs. Angels

He will take the hill against an Angels offense that ranks eighth in the league with 709 total hits (on a .258 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .443 (fifth in the league) with 118 total home runs (fourth in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Angels this season, Giolito has pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out five.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jaime Barria

The Angels' Barria (2-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday, June 18 when he threw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Kansas City Royals while allowing two hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.33, a 2.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.058 in 16 games this season.

Jaime Barria vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with 324 runs scored this season. They have a .234 batting average this campaign with 92 home runs (14th in the league).

The White Sox have gone 4-for-18 with an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.