You can see player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani, Luis Robert and other players on the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox heading into their matchup at 9:38 PM ET on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Robert Stats

Robert has recorded 79 hits with 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.324/.561 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 25 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 70 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He's slashed .241/.322/.436 so far this season.

Vaughn brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Angels Jun. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Jaime Barria Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Barria Stats

The Angels will hand the ball to Jaime Barria (2-2) for his fifth start of the season.

Barria Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jun. 18 3.0 2 0 0 1 1 at Rangers Jun. 13 4.1 7 3 3 2 1 vs. Cubs Jun. 7 5.0 3 2 2 3 1 at White Sox May. 31 5.0 4 1 1 6 3 vs. Marlins May. 27 1.0 1 4 0 1 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lucas Giolito's player props with BetMGM.

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 93 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .304/.386/.654 on the year.

Ohtani has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with a double, a triple, four home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 27 3-for-3 2 2 2 9 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 1 at Rockies Jun. 25 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 24 1-for-7 1 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 23 3-for-5 1 1 1 7 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 71 hits with 13 doubles, 17 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .253/.363/.480 so far this season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Rockies Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 24 3-for-3 3 1 1 6 0 at Rockies Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.