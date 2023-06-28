Jaime Barria will start for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 92 home runs.

Fueled by 235 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with 324 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .291 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.352 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (5-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

He has nine quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Giolito will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Red Sox L 3-1 Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Home Tanner Banks Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Dylan Cease Reid Detmers 6/27/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Michael Kopech - 6/28/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Jaime Barria 6/29/2023 Angels - Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics - Away - Hogan Harris 7/1/2023 Athletics - Away Dylan Cease Luis Medina 7/2/2023 Athletics - Away Michael Kopech Paul Blackburn 7/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt

