Wednesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (44-37) versus the Chicago White Sox (34-47) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:38 PM on June 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jaime Barria (2-2) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (5-5) will get the nod for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (32.7%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 11 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (324 total, 4.0 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule