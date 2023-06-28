Tyler Nevin -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

Nevin is hitting .146 with a home run and three walks.

In five of 17 games this year, Nevin has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Nevin has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 .235 AVG .083 .316 OBP .148 .412 SLG .083 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 4/2 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings