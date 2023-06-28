Miguel Cabrera and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks while batting .239.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In nine games this year (20.5%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this season (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .250 AVG .229 .337 OBP .313 .361 SLG .286 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 4 20/10 K/BB 11/9 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings