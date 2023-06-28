Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on June 28 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (79) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 57th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Robert has recorded a hit in 50 of 78 games this season (64.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (29.5%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (25.6%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this season (35.9%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.7%.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .279 AVG .260 .340 OBP .309 .614 SLG .513 23 XBH 19 12 HR 10 21 RBI 22 40/9 K/BB 56/7 1 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings