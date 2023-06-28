Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Kerry Carpenter (.593 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .273 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 20 of 37 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in 16.2% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Carpenter has had an RBI in eight games this year (21.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 37 games (35.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.364
|AVG
|.164
|.408
|OBP
|.230
|.576
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|7
|15/5
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 80 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers will send Dunning (6-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
