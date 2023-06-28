After hitting .231 with a double, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Dane Dunning) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is hitting .202 with six doubles and 12 walks.

This season, Schoop has recorded at least one hit in 22 of 49 games (44.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 49 games this season.

Schoop has driven in a run in three games this season (6.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (24.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .222 AVG .185 .323 OBP .229 .296 SLG .215 4 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 4 11/8 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings