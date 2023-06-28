On Wednesday, Eloy Jimenez (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jaime Barria. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Angels.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .258.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 35 of 48 games this season (72.9%), including nine multi-hit games (18.8%).

He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has had at least one RBI in 45.8% of his games this year (22 of 48), with two or more RBI seven times (14.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this year (45.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .307 AVG .202 .343 OBP .260 .465 SLG .449 8 XBH 12 4 HR 5 17 RBI 13 22/6 K/BB 29/7 0 SB 0

