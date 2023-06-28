Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Eloy Jimenez (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jaime Barria. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Angels.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .258.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 35 of 48 games this season (72.9%), including nine multi-hit games (18.8%).
- He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has had at least one RBI in 45.8% of his games this year (22 of 48), with two or more RBI seven times (14.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (45.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.307
|AVG
|.202
|.343
|OBP
|.260
|.465
|SLG
|.449
|8
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|13
|22/6
|K/BB
|29/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Angels are sending Barria (2-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, June 18, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.33 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
