The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .267 with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 59th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (28.0%).

He has gone deep in eight games this year (10.7%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has had at least one RBI in 32.0% of his games this season (24 of 75), with more than one RBI nine times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 27 of 75 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .299 AVG .234 .364 OBP .347 .442 SLG .372 12 XBH 11 4 HR 4 21 RBI 13 35/15 K/BB 40/23 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings