Player prop bet odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Nico Hoerner and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 40 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a .282/.328/.399 slash line on the year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .295 with four doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and 11 RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Cardinals Jun. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 71 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .264/.389/.424 on the season.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 25 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 24 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Nola Stats

The Phillies' Aaron Nola (6-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Nola has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 51st, 1.073 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jun. 22 6.0 2 0 0 5 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 6.2 6 4 4 9 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 10 6.1 7 6 6 7 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 5 7.0 1 3 0 12 3 at Mets May. 31 6.0 4 4 4 5 3

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has recorded 93 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .312/.358/.487 slash line on the season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 24 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 1 vs. Mets Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 30 RBI (88 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .294/.331/.418 on the season.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Mets Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Braves Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

