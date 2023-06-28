Drew Smyly will start for the Chicago Cubs against Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 85 home runs.

Chicago is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 353 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Cubs rank 21st with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.264 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Smyly (7-4) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday, June 19, when he allowed three hits in five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Smyly has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals W 9-1 Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals L 7-5 Away Marcus Stroman Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies L 5-1 Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians - Home Justin Steele Cal Quantrill 7/1/2023 Guardians - Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians - Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.