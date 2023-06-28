Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Cody Bellinger (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks while hitting .260.
- In 67.4% of his games this season (31 of 46), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (21.7%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (15.2%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has driven home a run in 18 games this year (39.1%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 58.7% of his games this year (27 of 46), with two or more runs six times (13.0%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.235
|AVG
|.284
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.435
|SLG
|.477
|11
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|12
|19/8
|K/BB
|20/8
|5
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (6-5) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 14th in WHIP (1.073), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
