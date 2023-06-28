The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .269 with four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 11 walks.

Morel has gotten a hit in 23 of 37 games this season (62.2%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (24.3%).

In 35.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this season (43.2%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (24.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (62.2%), including five multi-run games (13.5%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .276 AVG .263 .295 OBP .341 .603 SLG .605 8 XBH 10 5 HR 8 14 RBI 15 20/2 K/BB 24/9 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings