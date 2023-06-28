Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
- Ibanez has gotten a hit in 23 of 48 games this season (47.9%), including eight multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has homered in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|.244
|AVG
|.215
|.261
|OBP
|.271
|.419
|SLG
|.400
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|20/2
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 80 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 2.89 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.