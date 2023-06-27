The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.331) and total hits (51) this season.

In 60.0% of his 70 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.1%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.7% of his games.

He has scored in 28 of 70 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .262 AVG .221 .360 OBP .299 .411 SLG .317 10 XBH 5 3 HR 2 12 RBI 6 23/16 K/BB 26/11 6 SB 4

