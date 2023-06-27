The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (hitting .273 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and an RBI), take on starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 11 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks while batting .261.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 34 of 64 games this season (53.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (23.4%).

In six games this season, he has homered (9.4%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Grandal has driven in a run in 14 games this year (21.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.8%).

He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .260 AVG .261 .308 OBP .320 .400 SLG .396 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 12 19/6 K/BB 26/9 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings