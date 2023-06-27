Oddsmakers have listed player props for Luis Robert and others when the Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Robert Stats

Robert has 79 hits with 20 doubles, 22 home runs, 16 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .272/.328/.569 slash line on the year.

Robert will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with four home runs and five RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 25 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has collected 69 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He's slashing .240/.323/.439 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels Jun. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Ohtani Stats

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani (6-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

He's going for his 16th straight quality start.

Ohtani has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, 1.056 WHIP ranks 10th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 7.0 5 1 1 12 2 at Rangers Jun. 15 6.0 6 2 2 3 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 5.0 3 3 3 6 5 at Astros Jun. 2 6.0 9 5 5 6 1 vs. Marlins May. 27 6.0 6 2 1 10 3

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has put up 71 hits with 13 doubles, 17 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.363/.480 so far this year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Rockies Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 24 3-for-3 3 1 1 6 0 at Rockies Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

