Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox are ready for a matchup with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Angels as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +155 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total is set in this contest.

White Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -190 +155 8 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their previous 10 games.

The previous 10 White Sox games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has won two of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 34 of 80 chances this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-20 14-26 14-21 20-25 26-34 8-12

