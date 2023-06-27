Tuesday's contest features the Los Angeles Angels (43-37) and the Chicago White Sox (34-46) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim (on June 27) at 9:38 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Angels.

The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (6-3) for the Angels and Michael Kopech (3-6) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Angels 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 White Sox games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have been victorious in 16, or 33.3%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won two of five games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring four runs per game (322 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule