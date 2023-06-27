White Sox vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's contest features the Los Angeles Angels (43-37) and the Chicago White Sox (34-46) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim (on June 27) at 9:38 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Angels.
The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (6-3) for the Angels and Michael Kopech (3-6) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Angels 6, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 White Sox games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have been victorious in 16, or 33.3%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Chicago has won two of five games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring four runs per game (322 total runs).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|Rangers
|L 6-3
|Michael Kopech vs Martín Pérez
|June 23
|Red Sox
|L 3-1
|Lucas Giolito vs Brayan Bello
|June 24
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Lance Lynn vs James Paxton
|June 25
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Tanner Banks vs Kutter Crawford
|June 26
|@ Angels
|L 2-1
|Dylan Cease vs Reid Detmers
|June 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 28
|@ Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Jaime Barria
|June 29
|@ Angels
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 30
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Hogan Harris
|July 1
|@ Athletics
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Luis Medina
|July 2
|@ Athletics
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Paul Blackburn
