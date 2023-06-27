Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .245.

Mancini has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (33 of 59), with at least two hits 10 times (16.9%).

He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Mancini has driven home a run in 15 games this season (25.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 30.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.2%.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .286 AVG .204 .369 OBP .265 .440 SLG .290 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 12 RBI 11 28/11 K/BB 31/7 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings