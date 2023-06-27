Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini has 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .245.
  • Mancini has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (33 of 59), with at least two hits 10 times (16.9%).
  • He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Mancini has driven home a run in 15 games this season (25.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 30.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 30
.286 AVG .204
.369 OBP .265
.440 SLG .290
8 XBH 6
3 HR 1
12 RBI 11
28/11 K/BB 31/7
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Phillies are sending Suarez (1-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.