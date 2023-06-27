Martin Perez will take the mound for the Texas Rangers (47-31) on Tuesday, June 27 versus the Detroit Tigers (34-43), who will answer with Matt Manning. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Tigers are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rangers (-190). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.38 ERA) vs Manning - DET (1-1, 4.63 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Tigers' matchup versus the Rangers but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (+155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to defeat the Rangers with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 29 (63%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Rangers have a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Rangers have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (39.4%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 9-14 when favored by +155 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Javier Báez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Andy Ibáñez - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Zack Short 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.