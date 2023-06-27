Tuesday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (47-31) against the Detroit Tigers (34-43) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Martin Perez (7-3) to the mound, while Matt Manning (1-1) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Tigers contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 26 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a mark of 9-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (291 total, 3.8 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule