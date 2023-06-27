Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .195 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .218 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.
- Torkelson has had a hit in 43 of 76 games this season (56.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.9% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (38.2%), including four multi-run games (5.3%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.217
|AVG
|.219
|.321
|OBP
|.274
|.341
|SLG
|.377
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|20
|38/19
|K/BB
|41/12
|1
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Perez (7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.447 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 6 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
