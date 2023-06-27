Seiya Suzuki -- with an on-base percentage of .213 in his past 10 games, 127 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .257 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 walks.

Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (40 of 60), with at least two hits 15 times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 21 games this season (35.0%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 34 .240 AVG .269 .342 OBP .338 .333 SLG .454 7 XBH 13 1 HR 5 11 RBI 15 19/14 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings